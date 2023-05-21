At least 18 civilians have been killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the South Darfur region of western Sudan, according to local medics.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said two people were also injured in the violence that first broke out on May 20 in the provincial capital Nyala.

The NGO said the death toll could be higher amid heavy shelling across the city.

According to witnesses, several families have fled their homes to take refuge outside the city.

The violence came despite an agreement between the two military rivals for a seven-day ceasefire on Saturday following talks in Saudi Arabia.

At least 850 civilians have been killed and more than 3,300 injured in fighting between the army and the RSF since April 15, according to local medics.