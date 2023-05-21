The Sudanese army said on May 21 that it is committed to a seven-day ceasefire with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The ceasefire deal was reached between the two military rivals on Saturday during their face-to-face talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The army said that the ceasefire will come into force on May 22. "The Armed Forces announce its commitment to the agreement and hope that the rebel militia will abide by it," the army added in a statement.

According to the statement, the agreement is limited to "a temporary military ceasefire, freedom of movement for civilians, and protecting them from violence and violations."

Sudan's paramilitary RSF also said it is fully committed to abiding by the newly-agreed short-term ceasefire with the Sudanese army.

"We affirm our full commitment to the ceasefire ... to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, open passages for civilians and provide everything that would alleviate the suffering of our people," the RSF said in a statement.