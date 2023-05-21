Palestinians have condemned an Israeli government meeting inside the Western Wall (Al Buraq Wall) tunnels of Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Early on Sunday, the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu held its weekly meeting inside one of the tunnels to mark the anniversary of Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

The Palestinian Authority warned that the Israeli move would embolden further settlement projects at the expense of the Palestinian presence in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"The Israeli occupation government is seeking to reinforce its sovereignty in East Jerusalem, and to present a false narrative at the expense of the historical reality of the region, whose roots are Islamic, Christian, Palestinian and Arab," Ahmed Al Ruwaidi, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told state news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israel's feeling of impunity encourages Tel Aviv to go too far "in the process of annexation and Judaisation of Jerusalem".

The ministry said that all Israeli measures and policies in Jerusalem are "invalid and illegitimate", and don't give Israel any right to annex Jerusalem or have sovereignty over the city.