Türkiye has “neutralised” more than 37,800 terrorists since 2015, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

“Since July 24, 2015, 37,860 terrorists have been neutralised,” Akar said on Sunday at a conference held in Istanbul about the Syria conflict and the fight against terrorism.

Six more terrorists have been “neutralised” in the Operation Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

While Akar did not specify any terror groups, Türkiye has been conducting operations against terrorist organisations such as Daesh and the PKK.

Anti-terror operations