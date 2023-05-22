The United States is scheduled to sign a new security pact with Papua New Guinea as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.

The State Department said on Monday the new agreement would provide a framework to help improve security cooperation, enhance the capacity of Papua New Guinea's defence force and increase regional stability.

Papua New Guinea's location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant. It was the site of fierce battles during World War II, and with a population of nearly 10 million people, it's the most populous Pacific island nation.

At a breakfast meeting, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said his country faced significant security challenges, from skirmishes within the country to illegal fishing boats that light up the night like skyscrapers.

“We have our internal security as well as our sovereignty security issues,” Marape said. “We're stepping up on that front to make sure our borders are secure.”

But the agreement sparked student protests in the second-largest city, Laex And many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarisation of the region.

Student Naomi Kipoi, 17, said she was opposed to the security pact because it would mean the US could come to her country whenever it pleased without permission.

“The US didn't help us with aid and other things,” Kipoi said. “They're just trying to sign the agreement.”

Last year, nearby Solomon Islands signed its own security pact with China, a move that raised alarm throughout the Pacific.

Meanwhile, the US has increased its focus on the Pacific, opening embassies in Solomon Islands and Tonga, reviving Peace Corps volunteer efforts, and encouraging more business investment.