Most filmmakers in the Cannes FilmFestival's top-rung competition lineup are well-known directors who have been around for decades.

One dramatic exception this year is Ramata-Toulaye Sy, a French-Senegalese filmmaker whose first film, “Banel & Adama,” landed among the 21 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

“It’s only now that I realise that being in competition means being in a competition,” Sy said, laughing, in an interview shortly after “Banel & Adama” premiered in Cannes. “Now that we’re really in the middle of it, I realize there’s a lot of passion going around.”

Sy, 36, is the sole first-timer in Cannes' main lineup this year. She is also only the second Black female director to ever compete for the Palme, following Mati Diop, also a French-Senegalesefilmmaker, whose “Atlantics" debuted in 2019. For the Paris-raised Sy, it's not a distinction of significance.

“I’m a filmmaker and I really wish we stopped being counted as women, as Black or Arab or Asian,” said Sy.

In “Banel & Adama," also the only Africa-set film competing for the Palme this year, Sy crafts a radiant and languorous fable tinged with myth and tragedy.

Banel (Khady Mane) and Adama (Mamadou Diallo) are a deeply in love married couple living in a small village in northern Senegal. In their intimate romantic idyll, they wish to pull away from the local traditions. Adama is set to become village chief but is uninterested in doing so. Banel dreams of living outside the village, in a home buried under a mountain of sand.