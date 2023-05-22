The third G20 working group meeting on tourism has begun in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, amid a diplomatic spat between the host India and China together with Pakistan that objected to holding the meeting in a “disputed territory".

It is the first major international event to be organised after August 5, 2019, when the Muslim-majority region’s autonomous status was scrapped, raising fears that Muslims would be rendered a powerless minority.

The event in the region’s capital Srinagar will see the participation of delegates from guest countries and several international organisations, besides representatives from the member nations.

Since then, the Hindu nationalist Indian government has been pushing the narrative that the region was like any other part of India and its autonomy had been a hindrance to its economic development, in addition to breeding separatism.

The three-day meet will conclude on Wednesday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin last week said his country “firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory".

“We will not attend such meetings," he added. China holds a small part of the erstwhile region of Jammu of Kashmir, while India and Pakistan administer two bigger territories.

Both claim the territory in full. It had called the August 5, 2019 decision, which divided the region into two federally ruled territories besides scrapping its autonomy, an “assault” on its sovereignty.