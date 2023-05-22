It's been nearly three years since a white police officer put his knee on George Floyd's neck, asphyxiating the African American man and sparking mass protests against racism and police violence.

As the anniversary approaches of the May 25, 2020 killing -- which was captured on video and went viral around the world -- the AFP news agency came back to ask his aunt, a protester, and one of the leaders of an organisation dedicated to his memory to describe what has changed, and what hasn't.

Floyd's aunt, Angela Harrelson

For George Floyd's aunt, among the most notable developments after her nephew's death is "the acknowledgement that systemic racism exists".

"The conversation is different. People are more open, especially white America, about talking about race relations," Harrelson tells AFP in front of "George Floyd Square," the makeshift memorial erected where the 46-year-old was killed in the northern US city of Minneapolis.

"People always ask, 'Do you think it's getting better?' Yes," she says.

She points to the conviction of the police officers involved in Floyd's death, the reforms in Minneapolis law enforcement, and diversity programs at universities.

"Is there more work to do? Yes. Will there be more police killings? Yes, there will," she says.

That is why the work must go on.

"Twenty years from now, 50 years from now, 100 years from now, the goal is not to hold a sign that says 'Black Lives Matter.' And until we can do that... that's when we know we have arrived. That's the goal."

A BLM protester, Bethany Tamrat

AFP first encountered Bethany Tamrat, now 22, at a protest in Minneapolis in 2020. At the time, she said, it was essential for her to participate in the movement because she wanted "to be able to say, 'I saw it with my own eyes'."

"In the moment, during 2020, it felt like there was a shift.... There was a lot of hopefulness... that there was going to be positive change," she says now, speaking on her university campus.

"And I can confidently say three years after that, it was really a facade," she said. "It almost feels like we took five steps, only for us to lose 15 steps back."

The heated debate in schools and universities over Critical Race Theory -- which holds that racial bias is inherent in many parts of US society, and often embedded in legal systems and policies -- is a glaring example, she says.

On May 15, nearly a month after AFP's interview with her, Florida's governor signed legislation to end diversity programmes at public universities in his state.