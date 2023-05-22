CLIMATE
Message in the water: Rome's Trevi fountain turns black in climate protest
The protests came in the backdrop of unprecedented flooding in Italy's Emilia Romagna region, which has been devastated by floods described as the worst in a century.
The protesters held up banners saying, "We won't pay for fossil (fuels)".   Photo: AFP Archive. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
May 22, 2023

Climate activists in Italy turned Rome's famous Trevi Fountain black in a stunning protest, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country's northeast were "a warning".

Activists from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation (Ultima Generazione) climbed into the landmark fountain on Sunday and poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into it before being pulled out and escorted away by police.

Many tourists filmed the stunt and a few of the onlookers shouted insults at the protesters at the landmark where Swedish actress Anita Ekberg go for a dip in Federico Fellini's film "La Dolce Vita".

The protest came as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Emilia Romagna to visit areas devastated by floods described as the worst in a century after six months' worth of rains fell in 36 hours.

In a statement, Last Generation group called for an end to public subsidies for fossil fuels and linked the protests to deadly floods in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna in recent days. The group said one in four houses in Italy is at risk from flooding.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the protest, the latest in a series of acts targeting works of art in Italy.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage," he wrote on Twitter.

'Attention on climate change'

Mattia, 19, who did not give his last name, was cited as taking part "because the horrible tragedy experienced in these days in Emilia Romagna is a forewarning of the black future that awaits mankind".

Last Generation pointed to a report by the Bank of Italy earlier this month that found 23 percent of Italian houses were at risk of flooding, at a potential cost of €3B yearly.

"While the climate crisis knocks at the door, breaking riverbanks and flinging fish into the streets, the Italian government cuts resources for soil protection" and fails on climate change mitigation, it said.

The environmental group said the carbon liquid used for the protest did not damage the fountain. But Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the clean-up would "cost time, effort and water because this is a fountain which uses recirculating water".

"We now have to empty it, and throw away 300,000 litres of water," he said.

Last Generation began carrying out peaceful but disruptive protests in Italy last year ahead of the general election, urging politicians from all parties to make climate change their priority.

The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions across Europe to focus attention on climate change.

Activists have thrown soup, cake, mashed potatoes or washable paint at heritage and culture sites and artworks in museums.

SOURCE:AFP
