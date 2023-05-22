WORLD
'It is painful': At least 20 dead in Guyana school dormitory fire
Several other people were injured in the fire in the Latin American country.
The death toll had risen to 20 and several people were injured in the fire.
May 22, 2023

At least 20 people have been killed in a school dormitory fire in Guyana, the government said in a statement, with the nation's president calling it a "major disaster".

"It is horrible, it is painful," the South American nation's President Irfaan Ali said on Sunday night.

The death toll had risen to 20 and several people were injured in the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana, the government statement said.

Ali said he ordered arrangements be made in the capital Georgetown's two major hospitals "so that every single child who requires attention be given the best possible opportunity to get that attention".

Private and military planes have been sent to Mahdia, located about 200 kilometres (124 miles) south of Georgetown, as the region is affected by heavy rains.

Natasha Singh-Lewis, an opposition MP, called for an investigation into the fire's cause.

"We need to understand how this most horrific and deadly incident occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again," she said.

Guyana, a small English-speaking country of 800,000 people, is a former Dutch and British colony with the world's largest per capita oil reserves, which it hopes will help spur rapid development.

