CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Guatemala-born designer links tradition with current trends
Designer Elena De Leon fuses Guatemalan tradition with contemporary trends at a fashion show in Texas.
Guatemala-born designer links tradition with current trends
Guatemalan artist Elena de Leon. Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023

A Guatemala-born designer has combined indigenous weaving techniques, modern clothing design, and colourful history from her native country in a recent runway showcase in Brownsville, Texas.

The display offered a taste not only of Elena De Leon’s artistic vision but of work by Guatemalan mothers, including some in the US and others who remained at home to support their families.

Last week, The Costumes of the Americas Museum in the border city hosted the event with assistance from the Guatemalan Consulate in nearby McAllen and Maryland, where De Leon lives after migrating to the US seven years ago.

“I’m a woman thinking of the needs of her community and Guatemalan towns,” De Leon told the crowd before models wearing clothes made by Guatemalan women sashayed down the runway.

Applause, cheers, and intermittent flashes from photos were heard throughout the fashion show as women, children, and men walked to fast-tempo music while in deep red, woven fabric often displaying intricate designs adorning a woman’s top, skirt, or a man’s vest.

RECOMMENDED

"Women carry the culture"

“Every single one of their textiles tell a story. A color has a significance, and each one of the regions, too,” said Rosario Ovando, Guatemala’s consul in McAllen.

About 200 women of Guatemalan descent living in the US or in their home country work with De Leon to sell their products and keep a personal duty.

“Women are also the ones that carry the culture, that carry the language. They carry the traditions,” Ovando said. “There’s a lot of tradition in our country and a lot of women that have this magic in their hands.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent