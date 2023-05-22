WORLD
First batch of Hajj pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is expected to host over 2 million pilgrims during Hajj season this year.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam that every adult Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they have the means. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
May 22, 2023

The first batch of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj has arrived in Saudi Arabia, the country's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed.

The ministry shared photos of Hajj pilgrims on its Twitter account.

Saudi Arabia is expected to receive over 2 million pilgrims during the Hajj season this year.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is a pilgrimage that every adult Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they have the means.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
