Far from home and fearful for their family they left behind, Ukrainian artistic swimmers Vladyslava and Maryna Aleksiiva are still daring to dream of winning medals at the Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian sisters won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and were training to do even better when the Russians launched their military campaign last year.

They fled Kharkiv at the start of the war as Russian missiles began targeting the city.

They spent six months in Italy and are now able to make short stays in Ukraine, in between stops on the international circuit, most recently for a World Cup event this month in Montpellier, southern France.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, they admitted it was hard to focus on training when their parents and other family members are under constant threat back home.

"I was a little bit nervous...," says Maryna and her voice trails off. Like the perfect partner, Vladyslava takes up the baton: "And it's stressful for us to be separated from our relatives because they are still in Ukraine, and yesterday there was a bombing, and there were destroyed houses in Uman and also in Kiev.

"So of course it's a stressful situation when you're abroad and your parents are in Kiev, also in Kharkiv.

"It's better to be together, but we must show our sport, our braveness in the competition, so we must sometimes go abroad."

Even as they enjoyed ice creams in Montpellier and posted to social media, the anxiety was evident.

"I called Mum yesterday, but it was an air alert. I was a little bit nervous. Mum and Dad said 'everything's OK, don't worry, we're fine'. So we tried to keep calm and concentrate on our competition."

After Montpellier, where they won the women's duet free category, they will compete in Spain, Poland and then Japan, for the world championships in Fukuoka on July 14-30.

Training and competing in France has been almost a utopian world for the sisters after their experiences in Ukraine where they were often deprived of electricity and lights.

"And very cold water! Winter outside and winter inside the pool," said Maryna.

"Without electricity, we could not dry our hair. Now, it's a little bit better because it's warm and we have electricity.