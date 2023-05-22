TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises terrorist PKK ringleader' in Iraq
Emre Sahin participated in a number of terror acts against Turkish security forces.
Türkiye 'neutralises terrorist PKK ringleader' in Iraq
Turkish national intelligence "neutralised" the terrorist in Gara area in an operation. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
May 22, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization has "neutralised" the so-called communications officer of the PKK/KCK terror group in Gara, northern Iraq, security sources said.

Security sources informed authorities that Emre Sahin had joined the PKK terror group in 2014 and participated in a number of terror acts in Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province against Turkish security forces.

RelatedTürkiye 'neutralises' more than 37,000 terrorists since 2015

The sources said Sahin, who fled to Iraq in 2019, was responsible for the terror group's secret communication methods under Murat Karayilan, one of the so-called ringleaders of the PKK/KCK. Sahin's bodyguard was also "neutralised" during the operation, the sources added.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in Syria's Hol
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent