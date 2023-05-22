Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization has "neutralised" the so-called communications officer of the PKK/KCK terror group in Gara, northern Iraq, security sources said.

Security sources informed authorities that Emre Sahin had joined the PKK terror group in 2014 and participated in a number of terror acts in Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province against Turkish security forces.

The sources said Sahin, who fled to Iraq in 2019, was responsible for the terror group's secret communication methods under Murat Karayilan, one of the so-called ringleaders of the PKK/KCK. Sahin's bodyguard was also "neutralised" during the operation, the sources added.