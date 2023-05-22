Türkiye's industry and technology minister said the famous olives of northwestern Bursa province's Gemlik district would soon get recognition from the EU.

"Gemlik olive has been registered in the Official Journal of the European Commission. As of May 28, this registration process will be completed. It will now become an officially recognized product in the EU," Mustafa Varank said in a statement on Monday.

Varank recalled that they started mobilisation of international geographical indication in January to protect Türkiye's local and regional values effectively at the international level and added that the number of products registered in the EU would rise to 14 after necessary procedures are completed.

Expressing that they want to initially register a total of 100 Turkish products with high commercial potential at the international level, Varank said the proceedings regarding 41 applications are still underway before the EU Commission.

'Gemlik olives famous not only in Türkiye but also across world'

Varank, who also visited the Gemlik Olive Market as part of his programs in Bursa, met with local tradesmen and provided information on the geographical indication studies conducted in the EU about Gemlik olives.

He noted that they are planning to implement new projects, such as moving the Gemlik Olive Market to a larger, busier location for the tradesmen to carry out their business in a healthier way.

Varank also said they will introduce a new olive marketplace soon, and added: "Gemlik olive is a famous olive not only in Türkiye but also in the world. That's why we want to protect the Gemlik olive, to support both our producers and our artisans in this business, and to bring this product to the world."

"We will create a much healthier trade environment here with the new marketplace," he added.

'Gemlik olive registered in Official Journal of European Commission'

Varank also reminded that the geographical indication of the world-famous Gemlik olive in Türkiye was completed by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office under the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

"The Gemlik olive was registered in the Official Journal of the European Commission. This registration process will be completed as of May 28, and the Gemlik Olive will become an officially recognized product in the EU," he said.