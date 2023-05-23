In early May, presidents of Argentina and Brazil, Alberto Fernandez and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, met to continue their shift away from reliance on the US dollar in trade, with Lula pledging to continue negotiations to establish an alternative financial mechanism.

Brazil’s finance ministry executive secretary Gabriel Galipolo said the initiative centred on a line of credit to finance Brazilian enterprises exporting to Argentina to move away from the dollar.

In the last five years, he explained, Brazil’s lack of mechanisms to finance its exports and imports has resulted in a $6 billion trade loss with Argentina to China - with the Asian superpower adopting other payment mechanisms such as credits and SWAPS, an alternative to the globally-accepted and West-dominated SWIFT.

According to Priscila Palacio of the Faculty of Economic Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires, the catalyst behind Argentina and Brazil’s initiative relates to “political-ideological considerations” by both governments.

She suggests the drive to de-dollarise in Argentina stems from concerns about a “long-standing economic crisis and the shortage of reserves that its economy has been facing since 2019”. Such shortages of reserves and the government’s “trade protectionism,” she explains, have led to a decrease in imports from Brazil and a trade deficit with its top trade partner.

Amid what experts describe as financial barriers to trade caused by the dollar, Felipe Nogueira da Cruz, an Economics professor at the Federal University of Goiás in Brazil, says that “the idea behind de-dollarisation is to create mechanisms that support such commercial operations”.

Historical regional efforts

However, trade barriers imposed by the dollar are not new in Latin America, as the region faced a debilitating foreign debt crisis in the 1980s when trade was hard hit by an extreme shortage of dollars.

“At the time, Latin American countries sought refuge in de-dollarisation by expanding the use of the multilateral compensation mechanism that had been created by them two decades earlier,” says da Cruz.

Still in effect today, the Agreement on Reciprocal Payments and Credits aims “to save foreign exchange and mitigate impacts on regional trade,” he says.

Nevertheless, at different times of regional social and economic instability, the dollar has held significant weight.

Amid the growing cost-of-living crisis in Argentina, the dollar has been the go-to currency for the affluent to move their wealth to tax havens, while for the middle class, the greenback has allowed them to save, explains Mariano D. Perelman, a Social Anthropologist at the Buenos Aires University.

“Today, with inflation of more than 100 percent per year, it (the dollar) is a way of calculating (costs) and saving,” Perelman tells TRT World.

Alongside Mexico, Brazil is also one of the largest holders of dollars in Latin America, and Palacio believes the de-dollarisation initiative relates to Lula’s efforts during previous mandates to position Brazil as a “leading actor” regionally and internationally.

Especially in the context of his previous role in BRICS – an economic grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – and his country’s close economic ties with China.

Among some of Lula’s broader initiatives, da Cruz says, the Brazilian leader is pushing for regional integration and to bolster trade within Mercosur - a Latin American economic bloc – requiring “alternative monetary and financial arrangements that reduce the obstacles to trade generated by the use of the dollar”.

Wider push in Global South

The 2007 global financial crisis led to a wider debate concerning reforms in the international financial architecture that da Cruz says is “so far without practical results on a global scale”.