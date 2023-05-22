WORLD
India announces development projects for Pacific Island nations
PM Modi engages in meetings with leaders from Pacific Island nations, unveiling a comprehensive 12-step initiative aimed at advancing India's collaborations with the countries in the region.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fourth left, poses with leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Papua New Guinea.  / Others
By Esra YAGMUR
May 22, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects to propel New Delhi’s partnership with 14-member states of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) at its third summit, which began in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea’s capital, on Monday.

During the one-day summit, which India and Papua New Guinea are co-hosting, Modi announced 12 projects in the forum's member countries, which the Indian Foreign Ministry referred to as a 12-step action plan in a statement issued in New Delhi.

The FIPIC, which was founded in 2014, is a platform that brings together India and 14 developing Pacific Island countries to discuss regional challenges.

“It will fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

The development projects include a 100-bed hospital in Fiji, an IT and Cyber Security Training hub in Papua New Guinea, and a solar project for government buildings.

Modi arrived in Port Moresby on Sunday, a first trip by any sitting Indian premier since the island nation gained independence, and met with his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape on the sidelines of the summit on Monday.

“Both leaders took stock of their bilateral relations and discussed ways and means to further strengthen their partnership across various sectors, including trade and investment, health, capacity building and skill development and Information Technology,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Climate change, with its subsequent cyclones and rising sea levels, is one of the region's major challenges. ​​​​​​​

The two leaders also talked about climate action and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

Modi "reiterated India’s support and respect for the priorities and wishes of the Pacific Island nations,” the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
