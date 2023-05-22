The United States has signed a new security pact with Papua New Guinea as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.

The State Department said on Monday that the new agreement provides a framework to help improve security cooperation, enhance the capacity of Papua New Guinea's defence force and increase regional stability.

The full agreement will be made public once politicians in both countries have an opportunity for input, likely in a couple of months.

"The work that we’re doing together to try to shape the future could not be more important, could not be more timely," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

"We're deeply invested in the Indo-Pacific because our planet’s future is being written here. Papua New Guinea is playing a critical role in shaping that future."

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the pact is mutually beneficial and "secures our national interests" in "becoming a robust economy in this part of the world."

China's warning