WORLD
4 MIN READ
Colombia suspends truce with major rebel group, orders military action
President Petro suspends truce with leftist guerrillas following the killing of Indigenous children, reactivating offensive operations and raising concerns about the prospects of peace in conflict-ridden areas.
Colombia suspends truce with major rebel group, orders military action
Petro, the first leftist president in Colombia's history, has opened talks with many of the country's armed groups, hoping to put an end to the violence. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
By Sara SLEIMAN
May 22, 2023

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suspended a truce with leftist guerrillas in four flashpoint regions following the killing of four Indigenous children by those rebels.

Petro said on Monday the bilateral ceasefire "is suspended and all offensive operations are reactivated" in the Meta, Caqueta, Guaviare and Putumayo regions.

Four children and teenagers from the Murui Indigenous community were executed in southern Colombia by dissidents of the now-disarmed Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, authorities said on Sunday.

Those four regions are a strong hold of FARC dissident guerrillas who refused to join a 2016 peace accord that saw most of the rebels lay down their arms and form a communist political party.

The rebel Estado Mayor Central responded to the news with a scathing attack on the government.

"The unilateral ceasefire will unleash war and the numbers of dead, injured and prisoners will multiply," the group said in a statement sent to media.

The four Murui minors were executed on the border between the southern departments of Caqueta and Amazonas after defecting from a dissident faction of FARC called the Carolina Ramirez front, the country's human rights ombudsman said in a statement on Sunday.

The front, which belongs to the Estado Mayor Central, was among the groups that adhered to a ceasefire proposed by the government several months ago and were set to begin new peace talks soon.

"Recruiting and killing children and adolescents from Indigenous communities are not exactly gestures of goodwill to achieve peace. In addition to being evident violations of international humanitarian law," the ombudsman noted.

Petro slammed the murders as "an atrocious crime, a blow to peace" and warned of "measures against these actions."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedColombia govt, ELN rebels commit to reaching truce to end 'ignoble war'

Government under fire for negotiating

At the end of last year, Petro announced a bilateral ceasefire with numerous armed groups.

But three of those truces have now ended following the breakdown of the peace process with the National Liberation Army guerrillas and the Gulf Clan drug traffickers.

"If the ceasefire is not effective in certain territories in protecting the lives and integrity of the population, then there is no sense in persisting with it," Petro wrote on Twitter.

Since coming to power last year, Petro has tried to negotiate peace with the country's various armed groups in a marked shift from his conservative predecessor's more bellicose approach to resolving the conflict.

This policy has triggered a hailstorm of criticism of Petro. The opposition has branded the armed forces too weak to prevent armed groups from dictating the terms of peace.

In its statement, Estado Mayor Central accused the government of failing to install the necessary mechanisms to verify that the ceasefire was being respected.

Colombia has suffered six decades of armed conflict between the state and various groups of left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

RelatedColombia's Petro replaces seven ministers, including finance: official
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent