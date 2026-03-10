EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on European countries to increase the use of civilian nuclear power to secure the continent's energy independence, saying the war in the Middle East had exposed Europe's vulnerability.
Von der Leyen said Europe's turn away from civilian nuclear power had exposed the continent's fossil fuel "vulnerability".
"It was a strategic mistake for Europe to turn its back on a reliable, affordable source of low-emission power," she said at the opening of the second Nuclear Energy Summit just outside Paris on Tuesday.
"For fossil fuels, we are completely dependent on expensive and volatile imports. They are putting us at a structural disadvantage to other regions," she said.
"The current Middle East crisis gives a stark reminder of the vulnerability it creates," she added.
"We have home-grown low-carbon energy sources: nuclear and renewables. And together, they can become the joint guarantors of independence, security of supply, and competitiveness -- if we get it right."
'Energy sovereignty'
Macron said civilian nuclear power helped provide energy sovereignty.
"Nuclear power is key to reconciling both independence and thus energy sovereignty with decarbonisation and thus carbon neutrality," Macron said.
"We can see it in our current geopolitical context: when we are too dependent on hydrocarbons, they can become a tool of pressure, or even of destabilisation," he added.
Von der Leyen said that "while in 1990, one-third of Europe's electricity came from nuclear, today it's only close to 15 percent".
"In recent years, we have seen a global revival of nuclear energy. And Europe wants to be part of it," she said.
She said the European Union would "create a 200-million-euro ($230-million) guarantee to support investment in innovative nuclear technologies", unveiling a new strategy for small modular reactors.
"We want this new technology to be operational in Europe by the early 2030s."
Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors with a power capacity of up to 300 megawatts of electricity per unit, about a third of the generating capacity of a traditional nuclear power reactor.
They are relatively simple to build, which makes them more affordable than large power reactors.
'Nuclear power fuels war'
Nuclear energy entered a crisis after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, which reinforced fears heightened by the 1986 Chornobyl catastrophe.
But the growing focus on energy sovereignty and the search for clean energy to counter global warming have reignited interest in nuclear power.
The use of nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels is highly controversial, however, with many environmental groups warning about safety risks and the disposal of nuclear waste.
The start of the summit was briefly interrupted by two Greenpeace activists who broke onto the stage as Macron greeted attendees and unfurled a banner reading "Nuclear power fuels Russia's war."
One of the activists shouted, "Why are we buying uranium from Russia?" before both were taken away by security personnel.
Greenpeace has accused France of maintaining ties with Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, despite Moscow's war on Ukraine, now in its fifth year.
In 2018, France's EDF signed a multimillion-dollar deal with a Rosatom subsidiary, Tenex, to supply reprocessed uranium from French nuclear power plants to Russia for conversion and re-enrichment before reuse in power production.
Greenpeace said approximately 15 activists disrupted officials' arrival at the event.
"This global summit on nuclear energy is completely out of touch with the current global situation, both in terms of geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts, and in the context of the fight against climate change," Greenpeace said.