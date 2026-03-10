EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on European countries to increase the use of civilian nuclear power to secure the continent's energy independence, saying the war in the Middle East had exposed Europe's vulnerability.

Von der Leyen said Europe's turn away from civilian nuclear power had exposed the continent's fossil fuel "vulnerability".

"It was a strategic mistake for Europe to turn its back on a reliable, affordable source of low-emission power," she said at the opening of the second Nuclear Energy Summit just outside Paris on Tuesday.

"For fossil fuels, we are completely dependent on expensive and volatile imports. They are putting us at a structural disadvantage to other regions," she said.

"The current Middle East crisis gives a stark reminder of the vulnerability it creates," she added.

"We have home-grown low-carbon energy sources: nuclear and renewables. And together, they can become the joint guarantors of independence, security of supply, and competitiveness -- if we get it right."

'Energy sovereignty'

Macron said civilian nuclear power helped provide energy sovereignty.

"Nuclear power is key to reconciling both independence and thus energy sovereignty with decarbonisation and thus carbon neutrality," Macron said.

"We can see it in our current geopolitical context: when we are too dependent on hydrocarbons, they can become a tool of pressure, or even of destabilisation," he added.

Von der Leyen said that "while in 1990, one-third of Europe's electricity came from nuclear, today it's only close to 15 percent".

"In recent years, we have seen a global revival of nuclear energy. And Europe wants to be part of it," she said.

She said the European Union would "create a 200-million-euro ($230-million) guarantee to support investment in innovative nuclear technologies", unveiling a new strategy for small modular reactors.

"We want this new technology to be operational in Europe by the early 2030s."