TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Voting abroad continues in Türkiye’s runoff presidential elections
Over 1.4 million expats have cast ballots at country's foreign missions and customs gates
Voting abroad continues in Türkiye’s runoff presidential elections
Turkish citizens living abroad vote for the second round of presidential election at the Turkish Embassy in Cairo [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
May 23, 2023

Voting by Turks living abroad has continued on Monday for Türkiye’s May 28 presidential runoff elections, with over 1.4 million Turkish nationals casting ballots at the country's foreign missions and customs gates.

Since overseas voting began on Saturday, 1,466,452 voters have cast ballots, according to the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Voting at diplomatic missions will end on May 24, while the process will continue at customs gates until 5 pm (1400 GMT) local time on May 28.

Votes cast in Estonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland were sent to Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country’s president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round.

In the first round, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent