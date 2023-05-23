The remains of a French warship, Paris 2, that sank during World War I off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye's popular Mediterranean resort city, offers a mesmerising spectacle for divers and underwater photographers.

Among the top 100 diving sites globally, the shipwreck garners significant interest from diving enthusiasts.

At a depth of 33 metres (108.6 feet), the Paris 2 boasts six anti-aircraft guns and two torpedo tubes. Measuring 50 metres (164 feet) in length, eight metres (26 feet) in width, and weighing 551 gross tons, the ship remains a remarkable sight for divers.