A fake image of an explosion hitting the Pentagon in the United States has briefly gone viral on social media, causing a temporary slump in the stock markets worth billions of dollars, stoking further debate about how generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) could cause problems to societies and governments around the world.

The manipulated image, which many observers suspected came from AI, was spread by several verified Twitter accounts, forcing the US Department of Defense to comment that there was no such explosion in its headquarters located in Arlington, Virginia, just right across the Potomac River from the US capital, Washington DC.

"We can confirm this was a false report, and the Pentagon was not attacked today," a spokesman said after the news spread on Monday.

The Arlington, Virginia, fire department also reacted, posting on social media that there was no explosion or incident taking place at or near the US military headquarters, which is popularly referred to by its five-sided layout.

The denials about the explosion, however, came too late as the news had spread around the world. Even one of India's most-viewed English-language channels ran a breaking news report about the fake incident.

The fake viral photo called to mind the horrific images from more than two decades ago, when the building sustained massive damage during one of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US. At least 125 people were killed at the Pentagon, and 59 others were injured when the plane crashed into the building.

But a quick image search by news organisations and fact-checkers revealed that the building shown did not even look like the Pentagon. There were also no other images posted by any first-person witnesses.

Monday's incident followed other occurrences of fake imagery that also created buzz recently on the internet this year, including of former US president Donald Trump getting arrested and Pope Francis in a puffer jacket.

'Expect more'