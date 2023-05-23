An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted bail to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in multiple cases.

Khan, who has more than 100 cases filed against him since being removed from power last year in April, travelled to the capital Islamabad to appear before the ATC on Tuesday.

The ATC granted bail to Khan in at least eight cases until June 8, according to Pakistani broadcasters.

Accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, Khan is now set to appear before the anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to the Al Qadir Trust case.

According to Farrukh Habib, Khan’s aide and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, there are "around 150 cases" filed against Khan.

The South Asian country has been facing political challenges since Khan's ouster through a no-trust vote in April 2021.

Khan has demanded snap elections, which are otherwise scheduled for October this year.