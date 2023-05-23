The United Arab Emirates has invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend the climate crisis conference COP28 to be held in Dubai in November, the UAE embassy in Israel said.

On Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also invited dozens of other leaders including Syrian regime's Bashar Assad to COP28, in Dubai.

Assad, who has been internationally ostracised during Syria's civil war, has also been invited after returning to the Arab League following a 12-year suspension.

The Israelis did not immediately accept the invitation, but Netanyahu thanked the Emiratis for the gesture.

Netanyahu's return to the world stage

The invitation falls short of the high-profile bilateral visit Netanyahu has sought. But a trip to the Gulf Arab country would nonetheless give an important boost to the Israeli leader who has established official ties with the UAE.

The 2020 Abraham Accords normalised relations between the two countries and Netanyahu has repeatedly called for closer ties with Arab countries across the region, but has yet to pay the UAE an official visit since the accords were signed.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has sought to return to the world stage. Since returning to office late last year, he has made official visits to Italy, Germany and Britain.