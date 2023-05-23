CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Worse energy crunch is looming for Europe: Qatar warns Economic Forum
Qatari Energy Minister Saad al Kaabi tells European leaders to come up with a "sensible solution" for its oil and gas shortages or "the worst is yet to come".
Worse energy crunch is looming for Europe: Qatar warns Economic Forum
Kaabi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, both told the conference that an energy crunch was looming. (RTR Archive) / Others
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
May 23, 2023

Qatar's energy minister has warned the "worst is yet to come" for Europe's oil and gas shortages, saying a warm winter had prevented greater difficulties in recent months.

"The only thing that saved humanity and Europe this year was a warm winter, and the slowdown in the economy," Qatari Energy Minister Saad al Kaabi told the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"If the economy starts churning back up in (2024) and you have just a regular winter, I think the worst is yet to come."

After Russia's attacks on Ukraine sparked an energy supply crisis, Europe dodged serious problems this past winter largely because of milder-than-expected temperatures.

RECOMMENDED

But Kaabi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, both told the conference that an energy crunch was looming.

"If they don't realise that and have a proper plan and sit down with producers and oil and gas companies are not demonised, reality will kick in and we'll have a sensible solution," Kaabi said.

RelatedQatar agrees to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent