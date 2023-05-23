A mosque in northwest Germany was vandalized by supporters of the PKK terror organization, authorities reported.

The local police in Bad Bentheim appealed on Monday for witnesses and requested anyone with information to come forward and assist in an investigation into the incident.

The assailants wrote various slogans on the walls of the Bad Bentheim mosque, which is run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) association.

Hakki Gumuskusak, the chairman of the mosque association, has condemned the attack and called on German authorities to take the necessary security measures.

“We will not allow these perpetrators to undermine peace and security in our town. We hope that this incident will be resolved as soon as possible by the authorities,” he said.