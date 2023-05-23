WORLD
Mosque vandalized by supporters of PKK terror group in Germany
Local police in Bad Bentheim appeal for witnesses, assistance from anyone with information to aid in investigation.
By Rabiul Islam
May 23, 2023

A mosque in northwest Germany was vandalized by supporters of the PKK terror organization, authorities reported.

The local police in Bad Bentheim appealed on Monday for witnesses and requested anyone with information to come forward and assist in an investigation into the incident.

The assailants wrote various slogans on the walls of the Bad Bentheim mosque, which is run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) association.

Hakki Gumuskusak, the chairman of the mosque association, has condemned the attack and called on German authorities to take the necessary security measures.

“We will not allow these perpetrators to undermine peace and security in our town. We hope that this incident will be resolved as soon as possible by the authorities,” he said.

Numerous attacks

In recent years, numerous mosques have been targeted by the followers of the PKK terror organization. However, only a few incidents have resulted in the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, ensuring justice is served.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993. However, it remains active in the country, with nearly 14,500 sympathisers.

Türkiye has long urged its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, emphasizing that the terrorist group utilizes the country as a platform for recruitment, propaganda, and fundraising activities.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

SOURCE:AA
