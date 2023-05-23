TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's defence giant Roketsan successfully tests ballistic missile
Tayfun, the country's longest-range missile, is tested in the Black Sea province of Rize.
Türkiye's defence giant Roketsan successfully tests ballistic missile
The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 kilometres away. / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
May 23, 2023

Turkish missile producer Roketsan has successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province Rize.

The test of the Tayfun Short Range Ballistic Missile system was carried out on Tuesday at 0644 local time (0344GMT).

Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Presidency, congratulated the team involved in the project.

"We successfully carried out the new test launch of our Typhoon missile. I congratulate everyone who contributed, especially Roketsan," Demir said.

RECOMMENDED

Tayfun is Türkiye's longest-range missile so far.

The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 kilometres away.

RelatedTurkish air defence system SIPER passes final test successfully
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent