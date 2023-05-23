The Austrian capital Vienna has been subjected to yet another provocation by PKK terror group sympathisers against the Turkish president.

Using a projector, the terror group sympathisers on Monday showed insulting slogans and visuals targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the facade of the Hofburg Palace, which is used as a convention centre by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Slogans such as "Overthrow the dictator," and "Erdogan, burn in hell," were shown on the front of the palace, along with deliberately distorted and roughly fragmented pictures of the president.

The terrorist group sympathisers also shared images and video footage of their provocation via social media.