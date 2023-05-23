On March 27, 1994, Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, a period when his reputation grew as he adeptly tackled the city’s challenging issues. He managed Istanbul’s substantial garbage problem, particularly in the coastal region of Halic, and effectively addressed the metropolis’s water crisis by ensuring a steady supply for its inhabitants.

The narrative of Erdogan’s political career took a dramatic turn on December 12, 1997, when he was sentenced to prison and subsequently removed from his position as the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality after reciting a poem in public.

After serving a four-month sentence, Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on August 14, 2001 – a pivotal moment in the country’s political journey.

Since taking over as the Prime Minister on March 15, 2003, Erdogan has put an end to coalition governments through an unbroken series of electoral victories. He also set about implementing essential democratic, social, and economic reforms.

These transformative changes enhanced Türkiye’s stability at home while simultaneously amplifying its presence in the international arena.

Erdogan’s winning streak in the elections continued nonstop, starting from July 22, 2007, followed by triumphs on June 12, 2011, and August 10, 2014. A referendum in 2017 approved his shift to a presidential system, and he further consolidated his position with re-election as president on June 24, 2018.

Economic and infrastructure development

In the initial stages of his administration, Erdogan guided a phase of substantial economic growth and evolution.

Under his guidance, Türkiye’s per capita income almost tripled, moving the nation into the ranks of the world’s most rapidly expanding economies.

Poverty reduced significantly, and the country ascended to become the 19th-largest economy, nearing a worth of $1 trillion. This marked improvement was partially the result of a strategic series of structural reforms and stability that intended to tightly integrate Türkiye into the global economy.

These measures spanned liberal economic policies, fostering entrepreneurship and implementing crucial banking sector reforms.

Erdogan has taken decisive measures to address the long-standing issue of neglected infrastructure in Türkiye’s history.

His administration has displayed a deep commitment to infrastructure development, making substantial investments across key sectors, including transportation, healthcare, and education.

Notable achievements under his leadership include the creation of national dual road networks and high-speed railways, construction of bridges and dams, as well as the expansion of airports in nearly every province of the country.

Furthermore, the establishment of new hospitals and schools has significantly contributed to the ongoing enhancement of Türkiye’s infrastructure landscape. An exemplar of Türkiye’s dedication to education is reflected in its remarkable enrolment rate for 6-14 year-olds, which ranks among the highest among OECD and partner countries.

Under Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, the healthcare system in Türkiye has witnessed a remarkable transformation, effectively tackling major challenges. The population gained access to top-quality universal healthcare services, while the introduction of city hospitals (Sehir Hastaneleri) aimed to cater to the comprehensive needs of each region, offering a wide range of medical facilities.

Moreover, Türkiye’s global presence expanded significantly, with an impressive 42 Turkish contractors making it to the world’s top 250 list, along with solid banking system and defence industry companies.

Additionally, Türkiye emerged as a vital hub for the Silk Road project and played a crucial role in facilitating the transfer of natural gas.

National defence industry

Türkiye has experienced significant advancements in its national defence industry, with a focus on reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening its military capabilities.

This strategic effort has resulted in notable achievements in the production of military equipment, including armoured vehicles, drones, naval vessels, and aircraft.

A particularly noteworthy development is the impressive progress in indigenous armed drones. Turkish drones, exemplified by the highly capable Bayraktar, have proven their effectiveness in conflicts like Karabakh and Ukraine. Türkiye has gained recognition as a major exporter of advanced drone systems, attracting significant media attention and acclaim.

Democratic packages

Contrary to the West’s unsubstantiated allegations, the media landscape in Türkiye has undergone a remarkable and positive transformation.

Today, there is a greater diversity of media outlets that foster increased criticism compared to the 1990s. Türkiye now boasts a range of free and opposition media platforms.