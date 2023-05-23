Bolivia's president has asked Pope Francis for files on sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests in the South American country following revelations of alleged large-scale exploitation of children.

Investigations are under way after confessions were found in the diary of a deceased Spanish Jesuit priest, Alfonso Pedrajas, that he had abused possibly dozens of minors in Bolivia, where he arrived in 1971.

The revelations, published by the El Pais newspaper in Spain last month, have resulted in prosecutors opening at least eight cases against priests, including Pedrajas and three others from Spain: Luis Maria Roma, Alejandro Mestre and Antonio Gausset.

All four are deceased, but there are other accused still alive.

President Luis Arce, in a letter sent to the Pope on Monday, appealed for "access to all the files and information concerning these allegations and acts of sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests and members of the religious order on Bolivian territory."

The letter was made available to journalists by the president's office.

Bolivia has been shocked by revelations since a family member of Pedrajas, who died of cancer in Bolivia in 2009 at the age of 66, gave the priest's diary to El Pais.

In the journal, which he kept on a laptop, Pedrajas wrote he had done "harm to many people ... too many," with the number 85 and a question mark.

He wrote that senior clergy had known about his crimes and kept quiet.

Pedrajas had worked as a teacher in various parts of Bolivia.

Most of the alleged abuses were committed at the Juan XXIII boarding school for poor, rural children in Cochabamba in the country's centre.

‘Cover-up'

Hilarion Baldivieso, head of an association of former pupils of Juan XXIII, at a press conference, denounced "the cover-up" of Pedrajas' crimes by the Church.