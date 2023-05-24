WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring winner against Al Shabab
Crowd celebrates with cheers and roars as the football giant lowers his forehead to the ground after scoring a goal in Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab.
Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring winner against Al Shabab
Collecting 63 points, Al Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 24, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match by prostrating [performing sujood] like Muslim footballers.

In the 28th-week clash on Tuesday, Ronaldo scored Al Nassr's third goal in the 59th minute against Al Shabab and then performed a prostration at Riyadh's KSU Stadium, with jubilant crowd cheering the act.

Anderson Talisca and Abdurrahman Garib scored each for Al Nassr, while Cristian Guanca netted twice for Al Shabab in the 3-2 result.

RECOMMENDED

Collecting 63 points, Al Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table.

Prostrating, or Sujood, is an act of kneeling and bowing whilst performing Muslim prayers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent