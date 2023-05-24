Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match by prostrating [performing sujood] like Muslim footballers.

In the 28th-week clash on Tuesday, Ronaldo scored Al Nassr's third goal in the 59th minute against Al Shabab and then performed a prostration at Riyadh's KSU Stadium, with jubilant crowd cheering the act.

Anderson Talisca and Abdurrahman Garib scored each for Al Nassr, while Cristian Guanca netted twice for Al Shabab in the 3-2 result.