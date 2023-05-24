Hollywood should portray safer use of guns in television and film at a time of rampant gun violence in the United States, USC Annenberg's Norman Lear Center for Hollywood, Health and Society said in a report.

"Trigger Warning: Gun Guidelines for the Media" encompasses more than 20 years of gun data and trends revolving around the statistic that firearms are the leading cause of death in children and teens in the United States.

"If television can embrace depicting gun safety, we will see people in America become more comfortable with securing their guns safely at home," Norman Lear Center programme director Kate Folb told the Reuters news agency.

Folb, who has spent years studying the correlation between entertainment and society, says that simply showing safe gun storage onscreen can have a lasting impact.

The guidelines break down the problematic influence of guns in America through myth debunking, intimate partner violence, mass shootings and children's programming, and offer suggestions for improving the representation without sacrificing storylines.

Related Should real guns be allowed on TV and film sets?

Hundreds of producers, directors, writers agree

The report was developed with support from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which after the mass shooting of children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, a year ago, wrote an open letter committing to gun safety onscreen.