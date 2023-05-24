In the depths of the Amazon, Brazil is building an otherworldly structure — a complex of towers arrayed in six rings, poised to spray mists of carbon dioxide into the rainforest, but the reason is utterly terrestrial: to understand how the world's largest tropical forest responds to the climate crisis.

Dubbed Amazon FACE, the project will probe the forest's remarkable ability to sequester carbon dioxide — an essential piece in the puzzle of the world climate crisis.

This will help scientists understand whether the region has a tipping point that could throw it into a state of irreversible decline, such a feared event, also known as the Amazon forest dieback, would transform the world's most biodiverse forest into a drier savannah-like landscape.

FACE stands for Free Air CO2 Enrichment. This technology first developed by Brookhaven National Laboratory, located near New York City, can modify the surrounding environment of growing plants in a way that replicates future levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations.

"Plants absorb carbon dioxide along with water and light to produce sugars and release oxygen. What happens when one increases this input? We don't know," David Lapola, one of the leading scientists of the project, told The Associated Press.

"We have evidence from similar experiments in temperate forests, but there is no guarantee that the behaviour will be the same here in the Amazon."

Lapola, a professor at the State University of Campinas, argues that the tipping point of the Amazon rainforest is more likely tied to the climate crisis rather than the rate of deforestation.

Thus, it is crucial to study the impact of higher carbon dioxide concentrations in the forest to understand what lies ahead.

Challenging perspective

This perspective challenges the widely quoted study by Earth system scientist Carlos Nobre.