Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Russia has threatened Kiev it would respond "extremely" harshly to all future incursions after Moscow deployed jets and artillery to fight off an armed group that crossed over from Ukraine.

As Russia took stock following the most serious attack on its soil since Moscow's offensive in Ukraine began in February 2022, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group said 10,000 prisoners he recruited died in Ukraine.

"We will continue to respond promptly and extremely harshly to such actions by Ukrainian militants," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told military officials after two days of fighting in the southern region of Belgorod.

On Wednesday, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the territory was targeted overnight by numerous drones. Regional authorities said that 13 people had been injured as the region came under sustained artillery and mortar fire.

Moscow said that Russian forces had killed "more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists" and had destroyed several armed vehicles during the skirmishes, but AFP was unable to independently verify the claims. Russia said that the remaining fighters had been driven back across the border.

1811 GMT — Ukraine's membership amid war 'not on agenda': NATO chief

Ukraine's NATO membership in the middle of the war is "not on the agenda," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg's remarks came during the annual Brussels Forum organized by the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

He recalled last year's commitment in Madrid that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, adding that the decision was first made in 2008.

"The most urgent and important task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation," he said.

"Because if Ukraine doesn't prevail, then there's no membership issue to discuss," he stressed.

1753 GMT — Ukraine FM urges African nations to end 'neutrality' over war

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for certain African nations to end their "neutrality" over Russia's offensive on his country.

Fifteen months into the devastating war, Kuleba was in Ethiopia on a regional tour to drum up African support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's "aggression".

"We speak with our African friends, trying to explain to them that neutrality is not the answer," he said in English at a press conference in Addis Ababa, home of the African Union.

"By being neutral towards the Russian aggression against Ukraine, you project your neutrality to the violation of borders and mass crimes that may occur very close to you, if not happen to you."

1724 GMT — White House says it is looking into reports about Ukraine's use of US vehicles in Russia

The White House is looking into reports that American-made vehicles were used by Ukraine inside Russia.

"We've been pretty darn clear that we don't support the use of US-made equipment ... for attacks inside Russia," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said when asked about the reports.

"I think we've been nothing but consistent about our concerns in that regard," he added.

One woman died and 12 people were injured in an attack by Ukraine on Russia's Belgorod region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

1717 GMT — Over 20,000 pro-Russian Wagner troops died in Bakhmut battle

The head of the Russian private army Wagner has said his force lost more than 20,000 fighters in the drawn-out battle for Bakhmut, with about 20 percent of the 50,000 Russian convicts he recruited to fight in the 15-month war dying in the eastern Ukrainian city.

The figure was in stark contrast with widely disputed claims from Moscow that it lost just over 6,000 troops in the war, and is higher than the official estimate of the Soviet losses in the Afghanistan war of 15,000 troops between 1979-89. Ukraine hasn't said how many of its soldiers have died since Russia's full-scale offensive in February 2022.

Analysts believe the nine-month fight for Bakhmut alone has cost the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, among them convicts who reportedly received little training before being sent to the front.

1639 GMT — Russia questions fate of US arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia urged the US State Department to address the issue of the proliferation of arms supplied to Ukraine, which Moscow claims immediately finds its way into the black market.​​​​​​​

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned at a press conference in Moscow whether the US is aware of the fate of the weapons transferred to Ukraine.

"The State Department should be asked whether the US is aware of the proliferation of weapons, which they supply, as they call it 'help' to the Kiev regime, which immediately goes to the black market.

1339 GMT — Russia to try five foreigners for fighting alongside Ukraine

Russia announced that a court in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don will try five foreign men, including three British nationals, accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Moscow.

The trial will begin on May 31 on terror-linked and other charges. The men are believed to face trial in absentia.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said the three British men, a Swedish national and a Croatian man have been accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces - including the Azov regiment, which battled Russian forces during the siege of the southern port city of Mariupol.

1316 GMT — Russian spy chief tells 'meddling West' to go to the devil, forecasts its demise

One of Russia's top spy chiefs said the West had sown the seeds of its own destruction by turning away from what he called its core traditions and told it to "go to the devil" and stop interfering in global affairs.

In remarks at a security forum outside Moscow attended by foreign security officials, Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, made some of his most anti-Western comments yet, underlining the depth of enmity Moscow harbours towards the West over its support for Ukraine.

"The Anglo-Saxons might be advised to attend to their own internal civil conflicts. Better still, to clear off to their acquaintance, the devil," said Naryshkin, who like other Russian officials refers to Britain, the United States and other English-speaking countries in the West as "the Anglo-Saxons".

