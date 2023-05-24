Local media reported on May 23 that the death toll from last week's devastating floods in northern Italy has risen to 15.

The number rose after the body of a 68-year-old missing person was found by gendarmerie forces in Lugo, which is among the most flood-hit areas of Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, said the state-run ANSA news agency.

Related More than 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

The Ravenna Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the disaster.