The official death toll from recent heavy rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 443, the UN said on May 23, while emergency response has continued.

Hundreds of people were injured, and many are missing following early May rains that triggered deadly flooding and landslides, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"More than 3,000 houses were damaged, including schools, keeping more than 9,000 children from attending school," it said.

Heavy rains pounded the country on May 4-5, mainly in the Kalehe territory in the eastern province of South Kivu, causing the Cibira/Cabondo and Nyamukubi rivers to overflow, which led to flooding in villages as well as landslides.