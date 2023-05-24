WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from heavy rains in DRC rises to 443, many missing: UN
May rains triggered deadly flooding and landslides in the Kalehe territory in the eastern province of South Kivu.
Relatives gather to identify bodies, victims of flash floods or landslides, in Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, Congo, May 6, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 24, 2023

The official death toll from recent heavy rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 443, the UN said on May 23, while emergency response has continued.

Hundreds of people were injured, and many are missing following early May rains that triggered deadly flooding and landslides, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"More than 3,000 houses were damaged, including schools, keeping more than 9,000 children from attending school," it said.

Heavy rains pounded the country on May 4-5, mainly in the Kalehe territory in the eastern province of South Kivu, causing the Cibira/Cabondo and Nyamukubi rivers to overflow, which led to flooding in villages as well as landslides.

OCHA said at least 17,000 people have received assistance since May 10, including food, health care, shelter and psychosocial support.

"There is still an urgent need for tools to excavate and bury bodies. Other top priorities are shelter and relocation of survivors, food assistance and fixing roads and bridges so we can reach people affected," it said.

Bruno Lemarquis, the humanitarian coordinator, has reportedly allocated $3 million from the country’s humanitarian fund to strengthen the continuing operations.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
