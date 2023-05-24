WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia deploys Su-27 fighter to intercepts two US jets over Baltic Sea
Incident between the two military powers is the latest in a series of tense confrontations since Moscow launched an all-out offensive in Ukraine.
Russia deploys Su-27 fighter to intercepts two US jets over Baltic Sea
Moscow's army said it prevented the "violation" of its border, adding that "the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace." (Ivan Sekretarev/File AP) / Others
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
May 24, 2023

Russia has said it had scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to "prevent violations of the state border" by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea - the latest in a series of similar incidents between the two states.

"The crew of the Russian fighter classified the aerial targets as two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers...," the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base," it added.

The army prevented the violation of the border, the statement said, adding that "the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace".

The latest incident between the two militaries is the latest in a string of incidents in the past year since Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that US aircraft were intercepted by Russia, saying the B-1 bombers were taking part in a "long-planned exercise in Europe".

RECOMMENDED

Just over a week ago, Russia said two aircraft, one German and one French, were also intercepted attempting to "violate" its airspace.

Mid-April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

In March, an American drone crashed after colliding with a Russian jet over the Black Sea.

Russia's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea, but denied causing the crash, saying the aircraft had lost control.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent