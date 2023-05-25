Rayyanah Barnawi, an Arab Muslim woman from Saudi Arabia, made history by becoming the first female astronaut from her country to embark on a journey to space.

Alongside Saudi astronaut Ali al Qarni, she will embark on a ground-breaking ten-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where she will conduct innovative experiments.

On Sunday evening, May 21, 2023, Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched four private astronauts from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, marking Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) as the world's second all-private astronaut mission. The Saudi astronauts will join former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and US pilot John Shoffner in a mission organized by private space company Axiom Space, arriving at the ISS on Monday.

Who is Rayyanah Barnawi?

Rayyanah Barnawi is a 33-year-old biomedical researcher with almost a decade of experience in cancer stem-cell research.

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Barnawi has multiple degrees in biomedical sciences. She holds a Master of Biomedical Sciences from Alfaisal University in Saudi Arabia and a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences from Otago University in New Zealand.

A major part of Barnawi’s expedition will involve conducting experiments with children on Earth. Along with fellow Saudi astronaut Al Qarni, they will conduct at least 20 experiments focused on stem cells and breast cancer in the unique environment of space. Through these experiments, she aims to unlock new insights and push the boundaries of biomedical sciences.

Barnawi said that she wants young Saudis and Arabs to “see astronauts from the region for the first time,” and to show them that Arab men and women can achieve their space aspirations.

A Legacy of Muslim Women in Space

Barnawi's journey builds upon the legacy of other pioneering Muslim women who have left a lasting mark on scientific exploration.