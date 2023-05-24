A 39-year-old man has been arrested after shoving a Turkish woman's head into a New York City subway car, leaving her seriously injured, the police said.

Kamal Semrade, who was arrested late on Monday at a homeless shelter near La Guardia Airport in Queens, has been charged with attempted murder in the terrifying assault that left Emine Ozsoy, 35, in critical condition.

The incident happened early on Sunday on the platform of a subway station on Manhattan's Upper East Side when Semrade pushed Ozsoy's head into the moving train.

Ozsoy was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for a spinal fracture, police said.

Semrade and the victim boarded the same E train early Sunday, the New York Times reported quoting the police.