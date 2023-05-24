The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief has accused the US of training Daesh terrorists to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks in Syria and Russia.

Sergey Naryshkin claimed on Wednesday that at the XI International Meeting of High Representatives in Charge of Security Issues in the Moscow region that the US Al Tanf military base, located on the border of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, is used for training Daesh terrorists to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks in Syria and Russia.

The intelligence director pointed out that the US occupies Syrian territories, specifically those where it has built a military base.

To back up his claim, Naryshkin cited a wave of rapprochement between Iran and Arab countries, claiming that the level of mutual trust in the Middle East has recently increased; nonetheless, the US authorities are "sharply" rejecting it.

The normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he claimed, "provoked a painful reaction" in London and Washington.

According to the Russian intelligence chief, the US, and the UK have been "used to playing on inter-Islamic contradictions," in line with their positions, which is why their relevant bodies launched a smear campaign aimed at undermining the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia and discrediting China’s mediation role.

Information war against Russia

"The traces of this destructive work are already clearly visible in the global information space," he claimed.

He also mentioned the opportunities that have arisen in the region as a result of the restoration of relations between Riyadh and Tehran, such as the settlement of the conflict in Yemen and the de-escalation of tensions in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Simultaneously, he alleged that the US is developing plans for an information war against Russia with the goal to drive a wedge between Moscow and the Middle East.

"Anglo-Saxons can be advised to deal with their internal civil conflicts, or even better – reach out to their old friend, to the devil," he said.