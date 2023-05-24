WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan won't use drones over border areas in rare deal
Clashes regularly erupt between the two Central Asian countries due to disputes over border demarcation and access to water.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan won't use drones over border areas in rare deal
Around 100 people died in armed fighting in September 2022, the latest escalation of violence between the two countries. / Photo: AP / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 24, 2023

Kyrgyzstan has said it had reached an agreement with Tajikistan not to use drones over their common border, in a rare deal between the historic rivals.

The heads of Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province and Tajikistan's northern Sughd province agreed on Wednesday not to use drones in the border areas, said a statement from the Kyrgyz president's envoy in the Batken province.

The heads of the two regions also discussed maintaining stability on the border and ensuring public safety, among other issues, the statement said.

Around 100 people died in armed fighting in September 2022, the latest escalation of violence between the two mountainous countries.

RelatedNew border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan turns deadly

Constant tension

RECOMMENDED

Kyrgyzstan said the two sides had also agreed for border villages to solve issues of irrigation "between themselves."

The Tajik side, in a statement from the regional administration of Sughd, noted the need for the joint use of water resources but did not mention the agreement on drones.

Border disputes have dogged the former Soviet republics through their three decades of independence. Part of their 970-kilometre (600-mile) border is still to be demarcated.

The result has been constant tension over access to transport routes and resources, particularly over water in farming regions.

The two countries are members of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

RelatedKyrgyz-Tajik conflict: UN urges for dialogue as death toll rises to 71
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption