Canada and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and appoint new ambassadors, both countries have said, ending the fallout from a 2018 dispute that damaged relations and trade.

Wednesday's decision follows discussions held between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Bangkok in November last year, according to statements from Canada and Saudi Arabia.

"Punitive trade measures will be lifted," said a Canadian government source familiar with the agreement who was not authorised to speak on the record.

"Empty chairs at the end of the day don't push our interests forward, and they don't push things like human rights forward," the source added.

The decision stems from "the desire for both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests," the statements said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said "we need to have conversations with people we don't always agree with on everything in order to find global solutions to global problems," the source added.

Canada will appoint Jean-Philippe Linteau as its new ambassador in Riyadh.