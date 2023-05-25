The Bolivian Catholic Church has admitted having been "deaf" to the suffering of victims of pedophile priests amid a fresh scandal over the alleged abuse of dozens of children.

Giovani Arana, secretary general of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference, said in a statement on Wednesday that "instead of giving them the protection and care they deserved, [the victims] met a church deaf to their suffering."

He added, "We have been part, directly or indirectly, of a deep pain caused to innocent people who have been victims of sexual abuse."

On Monday, Bolivian President Luis Arce wrote to Pope Francis to request files on sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests in the South American country.

Arana said Spanish priest Jordi Bertomeu, a top sex crimes investigator for the pope, has arrived in Bolivia to investigate the matter.

But Hilarion Baldiviezo, head of an association of former pupils of Juan XXIII, said on Wednesday the church "cannot be judge and accused" in the matter.

Deafening silence

Bolivia has been shocked by revelations since confessions of abuse were found in the personal diary of a Spanish priest who died of cancer in Bolivia in 2009 after decades of service there.

In the journal, which he kept on a laptop, Jesuit priest Alfonso Pedrajas wrote he had done "harm to many people ... too many," with the number 85 and a question mark.