Real Madrid players have shown their support for their teammate Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian star forward was targeted with racist abuse last weekend.

Ahead of a Spanish La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, all Real Madrid players appeared in Vinicius Jr's No. 20 shirt in a show of solidarity.

Vinicius Jr appeared on the pitch in a casual outfit to thank everyone who supports him.

Both Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano players also held a red banner that said "Racists, out of football," as part of a campaign launched by the Spanish football body RFEF on Tuesday.

In the 20th minute of the match, the fans applauded Vinicius Jr to show their solidarity.

A huge banner in the stands behind the goal read, "We are all Vinicius, enough is enough." Real Madrid won the match 2-1, with Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes the scorers.

Related Spain arrests seven over racially abusing Vinicius Junior

The racist incident

A Real Madrid forward since 2018, Vinicius Jr, 22, was targeted with racial slurs during a La Liga match at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

A group of fans were clearly heard calling Vinicius a "monkey," a racist trope used to insult Black people.