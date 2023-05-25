Pakistan’s embattled former prime minister Imran Khan has softened his year-long demand for early elections and said he is forming a committee for talks with the government to end the country's lingering political turmoil.

The offer, if accepted by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, may help ease political tensions amid stalled talks between the International Monetary Fund and cash-strapped Pakistan, which is currently trying to avoid a default.

"If they tell the committee that they have a solution and the country can be governed better without me, or (if) they tell the committee the holding of elections in October benefits Pakistan, I will step back," Khan said in a speech on his party's YouTube channel.

Although not a member of parliament, Khan leads a broad opposition movement against the government.

Khan was ousted from office by an alliance of opposition parties headed by Sharif in a no-confidence vote last year, and has since been calling for new elections. He alleged, without providing evidence, that Sharif, the US and the Pakistani military conspired to remove him from office — allegations they deny.

Khan later backtracked saying only the military and Sharif were behind his ouster.

Khan dials down rhetoric

Earlier this month, thousands of supporters from Khan's party staged violent protests following Khan's arrest by officials from the National Accountability Bureau, which saw him dragged out of a court in the capital, Islamabad.

Over three days of violence, protesters responded by attacking the military's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and even burned down the residence of a top regional army commander in the eastern city of Lahore.

It drew nationwide condemnation, prompting several top leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party to resign.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the former ruling party was being considered for a ban following the May 9 attacks.

In recent days, Khan has dialed down his rhetoric. In a video message for his supporters on Wednesday, the former premier said he was ready to form a committee to hold talks with the government.

He said he will step back from his demand for the holding of a snap vote if his committee is convinced that the holding of the parliamentary vote scheduled in October "benefits Pakistan."

Under the constitution, the next vote is due in October when the parliament completes its term.