The United States, its Western allies and Microsoft have alleged that a state-sponsored Chinese cyber actor had infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks and warned that similar activities could occur globally.

"The United States and international cybersecurity authorities are issuing this joint Cybersecurity Advisory [CSA] to highlight a recently discovered cluster of activity of interest associated with a People's Republic of China [PRC] state-sponsored cyber actor, also known as Volt Typhoon," said a statement released by US, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and UK authorities on Wednesday.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing on the allegations.

In a separate statement, Microsoft said Volt Typhoon had been active since mid-2021 and had targeted critical infrastructure in Guam, a crucial US military outpost in the Pacific Ocean.

"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing the development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," the statement said.

It said organisations affected by the hacking — which seeks persistent access — are in the communications, manufacturing, utility, transportation, construction, maritime, information technology and education sectors.

Hostile activity in cyberspace — from espionage to the advanced positioning of malware for potential future attacks — has become a hallmark of modern geopolitical rivalry.

'Unacceptable tactics'