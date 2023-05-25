Turkish expats turned up in higher numbers for the Turkish presidential election runoff. They cast their votes at overseas missions and customs gates, outpacing the first round of the polls.

Voting at diplomatic missions ended on May 24, while the process will continue at customs gates until 5 PM local time on May 28.

According to the Supreme Election Council (YSK), as many as 1,889,398 Turkish nationals (over 1.839 million) cast their votes at the country's foreign missions and customs gates as of 11 PM yesterday.

A total of 1,839,470 people voted at diplomatic missions and customs gates in the first round of the elections on May 14. There is an increase of 50.000 people so far.