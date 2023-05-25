Iran's defence ministry unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.

The Kheibar missile –– the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date –– was unveiled on Thursday alongside a replica of the Al Aqsa mosque in occupied east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.

Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile was unveiled as part of moves to "provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system."

State news agency IRNA said the Kheibar is "a liquid fuel missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres and a 1,500 kilogrammes warhead."

According to state media, the speed of the high-mobility tactical missile "can reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere."