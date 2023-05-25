Cambodia's Constitutional Council has affirmed the decision to disqualify the country's leading opposition party from participating in the general elections in July.

The Candlelight Party, a weakened reincarnation of a popular opposition party that was dissolved in 2017, was disqualified from the July election 10 days ago over an issue with its registration paperwork.

The decision announced on Thursday means the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) will run largely unopposed.

The general elections scheduled on July 23 will be held to elect members of the National Assembly.

The tribunal' s president Chhun Lim at a press conference said the appeal was deemed not legal and the decision was final.

The Candlelight Party was disqualified from the election on May 15 for submitting a registration document that was a photocopy rather than an original.